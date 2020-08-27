Latin American countries lined up for J&J's COVID-19 vaccine trial

With Latin America currently seen as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, patients from six countries in the region are to participate in a Phase III trial of one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.
US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit is one of the companies with a vaccine in a Phase III trial. The vector-based candidate for prevention of SARS-CoV-2, termed Ad26.COV2.S, has been developed with the assistance of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
The US authorities have committed more than $1 billion for the vaccine, which will be provided on a global not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.
