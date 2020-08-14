EU in talks with J&J to secure COVID-19 vaccine supplies

The European Commission on Thursday concluded exploratory talks with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19. J&J’s Belgium-based Janssen Pharmaceutica will now enter into contract negotiations with the EC.
This is following the first positive steps with France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) Sanofi- GSK in July for as many as 300 million doses of the vaccine they are developing.
The envisaged contract with J&J would provide for the possibility for all European Union member states to purchase the vaccine, as well as to donate to lower- and middle-income countries or re-direct to EEA countries. It is anticipated that, once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19, the Commission would have a contractual framework in place for the initial purchase of 200 million doses of Janssen’s SARS-CoV-2 candidate, Ad26.COV2.S on behalf of all EU member states, and could further purchase up to an additional 200 million vaccine doses. The Commission pursues intensive discussions with other vaccine manufacturers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze