European Union's response to Ebola emergency

West Africa is currently facing the largest and most complex Ebola epidemic on record. Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone are the most affected countries. The disease has already claimed nearly 5,000 lives and has seen over 13,000 cases.

The European Union has been monitoring its spread and taken collective action at home and abroad. It has mobilised political, financial and scientific resources to help contain, control, treat and ultimately defeat Ebola. On October 24 the European Council appointed Christos Stylianides, EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, as EU Ebola Coordinator. Between November 12 and 16, he travelled to the three most affected countries together with the EU Commissioner for Health Vytenis Andriukaitis.

Financial assistance