Investigations of graphene properties for their use as enterosorbents have been performed in SM Kirov Military Medicine Academy in Russia. The research has been carried out under the leadership of Kirsan - Petrik Laboratory of the Future transcorporation.

The investigations were performed on animals in the conditions of acute and rapidly growing renal disease, caused by surgical removal of both kidneys from the animals. All surgical manipulations were executed with rats being in the state of ether anesthesia, taking into account the standards as per the European convention for the protection of vertebrate animals used for experimental and other scientific purposes.

It has been shown that on the background of growing uremic intoxication the oral administration of a graphene substance will double the survival rate of rats as compared to the reference group of animals, to which the substance was not administered.