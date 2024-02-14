FDA approves first med for severe frostbite

Today, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Aurlumyn (iloprost) injection to treat severe frostbite in adults to reduce the risk of finger or toe amputation.

The approval was granted to Eicos Sciences.

Iloprost’s efficacy in treating severe frostbite was primarily established in an open-label, controlled trial External Link Disclaimer that randomized 47 adults with severe frostbite, who all received aspirin by vein and standard of care, into one of three treatment groups. One of these groups (Group 1) received iloprost by vein (intravenously) for 6 hours daily for up to 8 days.