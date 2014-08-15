Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA FOCUS: FDA Regulations and Drug Shortages in America

Pharmaceutical
15 August 2014
fda-blog-700

In the first of a new monthly FDA-focused blog published exclusively by The Pharma Letter, Dr Nicola Davies looks at whether stringent FDA regulations are causing drug shortages.

Drug shortages have been an ever-growing and critical concern in the American medical landscape over the last decade, and continue to persist despite several efforts by the government to ease shortages.

As noted in the US Government Accountability Office’s 2014 report on the Food and Drug Administration’s response to the problem, the number of shortages began to grow in 2006. The problem started with 56 shortages, followed by 154 in 2007, 193 in 2008, 231 in 2009, 328 in 2010, 439 in 2011, and 456 in 2012. In a study conducted by Ventola (2011), the drugs most vulnerable to shortages were, and continue to be, oncology medications, injectable drugs, generic drugs, drugs subject to the FDA’s Unapproved Drugs Initiative, and single-source products with concentrated market share.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze