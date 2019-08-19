Following US approval, Wakix faces competition in narcolepsy market, says analyst

USA-based start-up Harmony Biosciences’ Wakix (pitolisant), a first-in-class drug for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult patients suffering from narcolepsy, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month and now faces launch in a competitive market.

According to GlobalData pharma analyst Sarah Elsayed: “The launch of Wakix will be a welcome addition to the treatment landscape as it provides a new option for healthcare professionals to manage their patients effectively, overcome the current treatment’s high unmet needs, and increase disease awareness.

Some advantage over Xyrem