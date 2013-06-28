Forest Lab's nebivolol and valsartan combo performs well in Ph III hypertension trial

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE:FRX) has announced positive top-line results from an eight-week pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of investigational fixed dose combination (FDC) of nebivolol and valsartan (Novartis’ now off patent blockbuster Diovan) for the treatment of hypertension.
The combination of nebivolol and valsartan demonstrated statistically significant reductions in diastolic blood pressure (DBP) versus both nebivolol alone and valsartan alone at 8 weeks, which was the primary endpoint. The FDC also met the key secondary endpoint of change from baseline in systolic blood pressure (SBP) at eight weeks. The single pivotal nebivolol/valsartan FDC trial was designed to meet the required regulatory “Combination Rule,” comparing a FDC against the highest approved dose of each component drug.
Bystolic acquired from Janssen
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze