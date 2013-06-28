Forest Lab's nebivolol and valsartan combo performs well in Ph III hypertension trial

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE:FRX) has announced positive top-line results from an eight-week pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of investigational fixed dose combination (FDC) of nebivolol and valsartan (Novartis’ now off patent blockbuster Diovan) for the treatment of hypertension.

The combination of nebivolol and valsartan demonstrated statistically significant reductions in diastolic blood pressure (DBP) versus both nebivolol alone and valsartan alone at 8 weeks, which was the primary endpoint. The FDC also met the key secondary endpoint of change from baseline in systolic blood pressure (SBP) at eight weeks. The single pivotal nebivolol/valsartan FDC trial was designed to meet the required regulatory “Combination Rule,” comparing a FDC against the highest approved dose of each component drug.

Bystolic acquired from Janssen