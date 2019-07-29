Saturday 23 November 2024

Franco-Brazilian collaboration on 'emerging diseases' research

29 July 2019
The Pasteur Institute, a French foundation for research on infectious disease prevention and treatment, inaugurated the Scientific Pasteur-USP Platform at the University of São Paulo (USP), Brazil, this month.

The platform is the result of a scientific partnership between the Pasteur Institute, the USP and Brazil’s Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) signed in June 2015.

This platform will develop research to study emerging pathogens, of which infections can cause damage to the central nervous system, such as the Zika, Dengue, Yellow fever and Influenza viruses, as well as protozoa such as the trypanosomes that cause the sleeping sickness. The main goal is to develop methods to prevent epidemics of these diseases.

