Germany consolidates itself as world leader in pharma, says CPhI

Pharmaceutical
24 October 2019
Germany has been ranked as Europe’s preeminent pharma industry, according to data drawn from the CPhI Annual Report and includes opinions from over 350 international pharma companies.

The ‘CPhI Pharma Index’ is the only annually produced perception ranking of the world’s top performing countries. It provides vital insights into the world’s leading pharma economies across all attributes, and indicates which markets have the greatest business prospects and growth potential.

The results see Germany consolidate its status as an elite pharmaceutical market, finishing ahead of its European rivals in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing (7.88), competitiveness (6.48), innovation (7.49) finished product manufacturing (8.02), and growth potential (6.92).

