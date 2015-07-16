Gliptins the focus of type 2 diabetes marketing and pricing activity in India

Gliptins, oral medicines that can reduce the blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes, are all the rage in India. With the country hosting over 67 million diabetes patients, type 2 diabetes mellitus is also gaining epidemic proportions, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Even as the Delhi High Court restrained Glenmark Pharmaceuticals from manufacturing, marketing or selling its anti diabetes drugs Zita and Zita-Met, stating it had prima facie infringed the patent of US drug major Merck & Co, Glenmark is readying to introduce Teneligliptin in the Indian market.

Set to lower treatment costs by around 60%, the drug is expected to bring about savings of over around $158 per year for diabetic patients. Glenmark has already bagged the regulatory approval for Teneligliptin, and is set to price it at $115 for a year's course, compared to $260 for a year's course of other pharmaceutical companies.