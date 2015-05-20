Global dyslipidemia market set to grow to $38 billion by 2023

The global treatment market for dyslipidemia will more than double in value from $15.4 billion in 2013 to an estimated $37.9 billion by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report, the impressive increase, which will occur across the eight major markets (8MM) of the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China, will be driven by the launch of several drugs with blockbuster potential, which are currently in late-stage development for dyslipidemia (or cholesterol control), during the forecast period.

Valentina Gburcik, GlobalData’s director of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, says two major revenue-generating events are expected to boost market growth, namely the launches of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors, from 2015, and cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitors, from 2017.