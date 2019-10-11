Saturday 23 November 2024

Global Fund raises $14 billion to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

Pharmaceutical
11 October 2019
Donors at the Global Fund's sixth annual conference have pledged a record-breaking $14 billion for the next three years – the largest amount ever raised for an organization of this kind.

Set up to accelerate research aimed at ending epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the Global Fund is a partnership between governments, civil society, the private sector and people affected by the diseases.

Speaking at the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron called on all partners to increase their commitments by at least 15% in order to reach the target.

