Saturday 8 November 2025

Greece's pharma trade group sets up Bank of Medicines

Pharmaceutical
15 September 2013

In Greece, the economic crisis is deepening, affecting most severely the one third of the population (over 3.5 million people) that lives below the poverty line. Unemployment is constantly hitting new gloomy records, coming close to 30% and expected soon to rise further to 33-34%, and the problem is expected to increase.

An estimated total of 3,000,000 citizens have insufficient or no health care coverage, the Greek pharmaceutical association, the SFEE points out, noting that it is therefore clear that the economic crisis has evolved into a humanitarian crisis, as almost one third of the population, most notably the uninsured and indigent citizens, have insufficient or no access to healthcare services!

As part of its CSR Program and wishing to make an effective contribution to public health and support those really in need, the SFEE has decided to establish a Bank of Medicines – Network for the Free Distribution for indigent and uninsured citizens. By this initiative, the SFEE aims to integrate the various actions undertaken by individual companies and show tangible proof of its active contribution and commitment to addressing a social need that is growing to enormous proportions. The initiative is under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and the scientific supervision of the National Organization for Medicines (EOF).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze