Sunday 24 November 2024

Greek trade group SFEE reports on 6th Delphi Economic Forum

Pharmaceutical
17 May 2021
greece_greek_big

The Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (SFEE) participated for the 6th consecutive year, on May 10, 2021, in the Delphi Economic Forum, held under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic, M Katerina Sakellaropoulou, at Zappeion Megaron, where emphasis was placed on the importance pharmaceutical production and innovation holds, for the growth of Greek economy and the creation of well-paid jobs.

In particular, Greek Minister for Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, said that the pursuit of the Greek government is the consolidation of a stable investment environment for the pharmaceutical companies to be able to invest.

He went on to state that, regarding investment clawback, the government wants to proceed to a more stable, three-year agreement with the pharmaceutical industry and the Recovery Fund, in order for a stable professional environment for pharmaceutical companies to be established in Greece, stressing that the investment clawback does not constitute a tax exemption and should therefore not raise an issue of state subsidies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Greek pharma claims it's overburdened, as pharma spend down 60% since 2009
10 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
Time to 'turn the page,' says Greek pharma trade group SFEE
3 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Mandatory rebates and clawbacks feature at Greek industry/government meeting
5 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
SFEE slams the government of Greece for indifference to the pharma sector's needs
10 October 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze