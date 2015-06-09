Green Cross Biotherapeutics kicks off construction In Montreal

Green Cross Biotherapeutics (GCBT), a unit of South Korean biopharma company Green Cross (006280: KoreaSE), commenced construction this week on its biopharmaceutical facility that will be located on the Montreal, Canada, Technoparc’s Saint-Laurent Campus.

The C$315 million ($240 million) project represents one of the largest green field investment projects in Canada in the biopharmaceutical industry, giving place to the construction of the first intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and albumin manufacturing plant in Canada. This project is one of the first accomplishments realized through the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement. Established in 2014, GCBT is a Canada-based member of the Green Cross family and will also be serving as Green Cross’ North American headquarters.

Will serve Canadian market and export