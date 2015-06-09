Green Cross Biotherapeutics kicks off construction In Montreal

Green Cross Biotherapeutics (GCBT), a unit of South Korean biopharma company Green Cross (006280: KoreaSE), commenced construction this week on its biopharmaceutical facility that will be located on the Montreal, Canada, Technoparc’s Saint-Laurent Campus.
The C$315 million ($240 million) project represents one of the largest green field investment projects in Canada in the biopharmaceutical industry, giving place to the construction of the first intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and albumin manufacturing plant in Canada. This project is one of the first accomplishments realized through the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement. Established in 2014, GCBT is a Canada-based member of the Green Cross family and will also be serving as Green Cross’ North American headquarters.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze