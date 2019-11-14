Grifols and Shanghai RAAS alliance approved by China and USA

Spanish drugmaker Grifols (GRF: MC), a leader in plasma medicines, transfusion diagnosis and pharmaceutical specialties for hospital use, together with Shanghai RAAS (002252.SZ), a leader in China’s plasma derivatives sector, have earned approval from the Chinese and US regulatory authorities for their strategic alliance in China, including approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the USA (CFIUS) and the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CRSC).
The operation is expected to finalize before the end of 20190.
Under the terms of the transaction, Shanghai RAAS will also become the exclusive distributor of Grifols’ plasma-derived products and diagnostic solutions in China.
