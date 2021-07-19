Saturday 8 November 2025

Grifols further expands its activity in Africa

Pharmaceutical
19 July 2021
Spanish plasma specialist Grifols (GRF: MC) today announced it will establish an intravenous (IV) solutions production plant in Nigeria for Dozie and Dozie’s Pharma Nig Ltd, a leading provider of healthcare products in the country and surrounding region.

When completed in 2024 in southeast Nigeria, the manufacturing installation’s initial phase will produce as many as 5.5 million intravenous solutions bags yearly to be used in hospitals and other healthcare institutions in Nigeria and other African countries.

Grifols Engineering, with broad global experience building advanced, specialized production facilities for the healthcare and biotechnology sectors, will design the plant and provide clean rooms and process equipment. Sufficient capacity will be incorporated to enable the doubling of output to meet the expected growth in demand.

