Growth in orphan drug development presents operational hurdles

A recently completed analysis from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) finds that rare disease drugs now account for nearly one-third of all therapies in active development.
Orphan drugs are defined in the USA as those which treat a medical condition affecting 200,000 or fewer people. In Europe, the standard is fewer than five people per 10,000.
The authors find that the share of new drug approvals represented by orphan drugs has doubled, from 29% in 2010 to 58% in 2018.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze