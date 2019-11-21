Accelerator reaches out to rare disease patient groups

UK-based company Healx has launched its Rare Treatment Accelerator (RTA).
The program focuses on finding treatments for rare diseases by partnering with patient groups to leverage the significantly accelerated process of drug repurposing, thanks to Healx’ AI platform.
Healx intends to invest up to the value of $1 million in AI and drug discovery resources per disease project, out of the total budget of $20 million. No financial input is required by the patient group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze