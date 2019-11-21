Accelerator reaches out to rare disease patient groups

UK-based company Healx has launched its Rare Treatment Accelerator (RTA).

The program focuses on finding treatments for rare diseases by partnering with patient groups to leverage the significantly accelerated process of drug repurposing, thanks to Healx’ AI platform.

Healx intends to invest up to the value of $1 million in AI and drug discovery resources per disease project, out of the total budget of $20 million. No financial input is required by the patient group.