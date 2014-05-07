GW Pharmaceuticals appoints Kenneth Sommerville as VP, Clinical Science

UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH, AIM: GWP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, has announced the appointment of Kenneth Sommerville to the newly created position of VP, Clinical Science, based in the USA.

Dr Sommerville will play a key role in the clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory activities related to the Company’s epilepsy programs including the ongoing development of Epidiolex, GW’s product candidate for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes. He will also support the late stages of the completion of the investigational plan for Sativex in cancer pain.

“We are delighted to announce this important appointment and welcome Ken’s extensive industry experience and therapeutic expertise in support of our rapidly evolving programs in the United States," said chief executive Justin Gover.