Health Canada expands label for Cysview

Oslo, Norway-based Photocure (OSE: PHO) said today that it has received notice from medicines regulator Health Canada approving the product monograph for its Cysview (hexaminolevulinate hydrochloride).
The updated indication now covers non-muscle invasive bladder cancer in general, including detection of carcinoma in situ (CIS), a very aggressive form of bladder tumor that is difficult to detect because of its flat shape.
Cysview is indicated as an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy in the diagnosis and follow up of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, including carcinoma in situ (CIS), in patients with known or suspected bladder cancer to increase tumor detection.
