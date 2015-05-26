Sunday 24 November 2024

High blood-glucose levels could be linked to Alzheimer's risk

26 May 2015

High blood-glucose levels could be linked to the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, according to two recently-published studies.

One study found that patients with type 1 diabetes were more likely to have brain lesions and slower cognitive function than those without. Another preclinical study showed abnormally high blood-glucose levels were associated with increased production of amyloid beta in the brain.

The first study assessed the severity and volume of white matter hyperintensities and infarcts in 97 middle-aged patients with childhood-onset type 1 diabetes, and 81 adults without type 1 diabetes. The average age for the groups was 50 and 48 respectively. Results showed that patients in the diabetes group had more severe WMH and slower information processing, regardless of age, education and other factors, than those without the disease. Caterina Rosano, the lead researcher, said she was surprised by the findings given the fact the cohort of subjects was relatively young. She said: "These abnormalities will impact the speed with which your brain works, and how quickly information travels from one part of your brain to another."

