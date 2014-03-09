Highlights from the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee meeting

The European Medicines Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) gave recommendations on three safety referrals at its March 2014 meeting.
PRAC recommends restricting use of domperidone
The PRAC has concluded an in-depth review of domperidone-containing medicines, carried out over concerns about the medicines' effects on the heart. The Committee has recommended changes to their use throughout the European Union, including using these medicines only to relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting, restricting the dose and adjusting doses carefully by weight where it is licensed in children.
