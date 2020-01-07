Sunday 24 November 2024

HLS Therapeutics gains 8 years of data protection for Vascepa in Canada

7 January 2020
Canadian specialty pharma firm HLS Therapeutics (HLS: TO) yesterday announced that Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) was added to Health Canada's Register of Innovative Drugs and as a result it will benefit from data protection for a term of eight years from the date of the issuance of the notice of compliance.

In addition to eight years of data protection, Vascepa is also the subject of numerous Canadian issued patents and pending patents with expiration dates which could extend to 2039.

HLS in-licensed the exclusive rights to Vascepa for the Canadian market from Amarin Corp (Nasdaq: AMRN) in September 2017. As a result of achieving data protection for Vascepa, HLS will make a $3.75 million milestone payment to Amarin.

