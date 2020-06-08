Hungary among first to implement new European rules of conduct

The innovative pharmaceutical industry of Hungary is one of the first to implement new rules of conduct that are being introduced across Europe.

These rules of ethics are contained in the newly-approved Code of Practice of the Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM) in Hungary.

The new regulations increase transparency of relationships between the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare organizations, providers and patient organizations to an even higher level. The AIPM hopes that other domestic pharmaceutical industry players will also join the initiative.