Illumina acquires UK's BlueGnome

US developer, manufacturer and marketer of life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function Illumina (Nasdaq: ILMN), itself the subject of a recently aborted takeover attempt by Switzerland’s Roche (The Pharma Letter April 19), says that it has acquired Cambridge, UK-based BlueGnome for an undisclosed sum.

BlueGnome, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Illumina, is a leading provider of solutions for the screening of genetic abnormalities associated with developmental delay, cancer, and infertility.

“The BlueGnome acquisition supports Illumina’s goal to be the leader in genomic-based diagnostics and enhances the company’s ability to establish integrated solutions in reproductive health and cancer,” said Jay Flatley, president and chief executive of Illumina, adding: “BlueGnome is the leader in the rapidly growing IVF market and is well-known for their software and comprehensive assay workflows.”