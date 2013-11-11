Incidence of post-herpetic neuralgia set for steady increase by 2022

Due to the growth of the elderly population worldwide, the number of post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) incident cases in the seven major markets (7MM) will increase by 20.22% over the next decade, from 241,808 cases in 2012 to 290,684 in 2022, forecasts research and consulting firm GlobalData.
The company’s latest report states that, among the 7MM (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan), the USA and France will have more than 50% of the total incident cases between them throughout the forecast period. Studies report that the incidence of PHN varies widely in Europe, from 2.6% of patients in the Netherlands, to 32.1% of patients in France.
Suman Morampudi, GlobalData’s epidemiologist, says: “The strongest established risk factor for PHN is advancing age, occurring in people ages 60 years and older. Other possible risk factors include severity of acute herpes zoster pain, extent of rash, and duration of prodromal pain. Additionally, common co-morbidities associated with PHN include insomnia, depression, and anxiety.”
