Indonesia pharma market forecast to grow in 2015

Today, Indonesia’s pharmaceutical market value is estimated at $6.24 billion, reflecting pharmaceutical spend of $26 per capita per annum, with national companies controlling 75% of the market share, according to a posting on the International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group’s website

Ethical drugs contributed 55%, or $3.2 billion, to the total market, while the over-the-counter drugs made up the remaining 41%, or $2.2 billion, notes the IPMG, which represents research-based drugmakers in Indonesia.

But ethical sector set to decline on uptake of generic