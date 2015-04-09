Indonesian pharma market is set to soar with increase in foreign investment

The Indonesian pharma market is set to skyrocket over the next two years according to a new report, thanks to a burgeoning domestic market and interest from overseas companies.

CPhI South East Asia’s Pharma Insights report is being presented at the Jakarta International Expo, Indonesia, this week. The report reveals a strong and strengthening position for domestic manufacturers, with overseas companies sparking an influx of foreign investment that is expected to lead to innovative partnerships in the long term.

Already valued at more than $6.5 billion, further investment from the government, and domestic and foreign manufacturers is set to skyrocket development. Over the next two years, domestic companies will continue to thrive, benefiting from the steep increase in consumption of over-the-counter drugs.