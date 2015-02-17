Insomnia drug market set to take major hit to 2016, with only partial recovery by 2023

The insomnia drug market is set to fall rapidly by 2016 but will partially recover by 2023, says research and consulting firm GlobalData.
The company estimates that sales will fall from $2.1 billion in 2013 to $1.4 billion by 2016, before steadily recovering to $1.8 billion by 2023. The launch of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Belsomra (suvorexant) and Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) E-2006 will drive this stabilization, as well as an increase in prevalent cases of insomnia.
The sharp sales decline is set to hit seven major markets: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan, and will be primarily due to the generic erosion of Lunesta (eszopiclone) in the USA, manufactured by Sunovion/Dainippon Sumitomo (TYO: 4506). Lunesta was the highest selling treatment in 2013, with sales of around $617.9 million, but Belsomra is expected to be the market leader by 2023.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze