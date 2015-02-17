Insomnia drug market set to take major hit to 2016, with only partial recovery by 2023

The insomnia drug market is set to fall rapidly by 2016 but will partially recover by 2023, says research and consulting firm GlobalData.

The company estimates that sales will fall from $2.1 billion in 2013 to $1.4 billion by 2016, before steadily recovering to $1.8 billion by 2023. The launch of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Belsomra (suvorexant) and Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) E-2006 will drive this stabilization, as well as an increase in prevalent cases of insomnia.

The sharp sales decline is set to hit seven major markets: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan, and will be primarily due to the generic erosion of Lunesta (eszopiclone) in the USA, manufactured by Sunovion/Dainippon Sumitomo (TYO: 4506). Lunesta was the highest selling treatment in 2013, with sales of around $617.9 million, but Belsomra is expected to be the market leader by 2023.