Issar Pharma out-licenses peptide-based NCEs

Issar Pharmaceuticals, the only company in India which focuses on research and development of New Chemical Entities (NCE), is licensing out its NCEs based on peptide technology, with pre-IND filing and US Patents, opening opportunities for fruitful partnerships.

The potential collaboration would help ISSAR in its goal to design and deliver novel peptide-based drugs for various unmet healthcare needs of the population, and making it affordable and accessible for better health outcomes.

Issar uses solid-phase peptide synthesis as the technology of choice, and has the capability to synthesize custom peptides, API peptides and cosmetic peptides at all scales within a short duration. With emphasis on quality, safety and innovation, Issar has demonstrated the ability to move products from conceptualization to commercialization of peptide molecules at all stages. Issar has several patents for potential life changing peptide molecules lined up in their development pipeline targeting therapeutic areas such as oncology, dermatology, gastroenterology and diseases of bones and joints.