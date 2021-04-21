Sunday 24 November 2024

Issar Pharma out-licenses peptide-based NCEs

Pharmaceutical
21 April 2021
indianpharmabig

Issar Pharmaceuticals, the only company in India which focuses on research and development of New Chemical Entities (NCE), is licensing out its NCEs based on peptide technology, with pre-IND filing and US Patents, opening opportunities for fruitful partnerships.

The potential collaboration would help ISSAR in its goal to design and deliver novel peptide-based drugs for various unmet healthcare needs of the population, and making it affordable and accessible for better health outcomes.

Issar uses solid-phase peptide synthesis as the technology of choice, and has the capability to synthesize custom peptides, API peptides and cosmetic peptides at all scales within a short duration. With emphasis on quality, safety and innovation, Issar has demonstrated the ability to move products from conceptualization to commercialization of peptide molecules at all stages. Issar has several patents for potential life changing peptide molecules lined up in their development pipeline targeting therapeutic areas such as oncology, dermatology, gastroenterology and diseases of bones and joints.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Zydus strengthens its derma portfolio with the brand acquisition of Melgain
8 August 2016


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze