Italy and India most resilient pharma economies in testing 2020

The CPhI Pharma Index shows that only Italy and India have improved their score in 2020.

This index – an aggregated confidence score across the five main small molecule categories in each of the largest economies – compiles the findings from more than 550 executives and sees an overall decrease of 0.86% in score across all nations for the first time.

One might not consider this a surprising outcome given the global impact that COVID-19 has had, but overall, the index shows pharma to be in a strong position and globally, the industry has weathered the impact of the pandemic well.