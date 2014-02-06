JAK inhibitors show promise for treating stomach and bowel cancer

Stomach and bowel cancer, two of the most common cancers worldwide, could be treated with a class of medicines that are currently used to treat a blood disorder, a Melbourne research team has discovered.
The finding, in preclinical models, that medicines called “JAK inhibitors” reduce the growth of inflammation-associated stomach and bowel cancer provides the first evidence supporting their use in treating these cancers.
JAK inhibitors are currently used to treat the cancer-like condition myelofibrosis, and are being investigated in clinical trials for the treatment of conditions including leukaemia, lymphoma, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
