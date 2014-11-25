Janssen submits NDA for Yondelis in soft tissue sarcoma

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Research & Development has submitted a New Drug Application for Yondelis (trabectedin) to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The NDA is for the treatment of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS), including liposarcoma and leiomyosarcoma subtypes, who have received prior chemotherapy including an anthracycline.

Peter Lebowitz, global oncology head at Janssen, said: “We are particularly proud of this filing, as it represents our commitment to Yondelis and the people it may help. The advanced soft tissue sarcoma treatment landscape has been relatively stagnant for decades and it's our hope that Yondelis will be a new treatment option for people living with this aggressive disease.”