Janssen submits NDA for Yondelis in soft tissue sarcoma

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Research & Development has submitted a New Drug Application for Yondelis (trabectedin) to the US Food and Drug Administration.
The NDA is for the treatment of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS), including liposarcoma and leiomyosarcoma subtypes, who have received prior chemotherapy including an anthracycline.
Peter Lebowitz, global oncology head at Janssen, said: “We are particularly proud of this filing, as it represents our commitment to Yondelis and the people it may help. The advanced soft tissue sarcoma treatment landscape has been relatively stagnant for decades and it's our hope that Yondelis will be a new treatment option for people living with this aggressive disease.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze