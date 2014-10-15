Japan’s Santen sets up its own subsidiary in Italy

Japanese mid-size ophthalmic drugmaker Santen Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4536) says it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Italy.

Following the acquisition of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) glaucoma franchise, Santen’s commercial team is launched in Italy to promote products these products, including Saflutan (tafluprost) and Cosopt (dorzolamide).

As a specialty company dedicated to ophthalmology for over 120 years, Santen delivers products to customers in more than 50 countries. Thanks to Merck’s transaction in ophthalmology, Santen has strengthened its line-up of glaucoma products and expands its footprint in Europe.