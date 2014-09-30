Sunday 24 November 2024

Jay Feingold appointed CMO at ADC Therapeutics amid large-scale hiring drive

Pharmaceutical
30 September 2014
Swiss oncology drug development company focused on antibody drug conjugates targeting major cancers, ADC Therapeutics, has expanded its team significantly as the company’s first antibody drug conjugates enter clinical development.

Jay Feingold has joined the company as chief medical officer and head of oncology clinical development. He joins ADC Therapeutics with more than 25 years of industry, academic and medical experience, and was most recently vice president of US medical affairs and chairman of global medical affairs oversight committee at Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568). Prior to this he was vice president of clinical development, global therapy area director of oncology at Wyeth.

Michael Forer, chief executive of ADC Therapeutics, said: “The quality of individuals and depth of experience that we have been able to attract demonstrates the significant potential for our PBD-based ADCs.  This expansion underlines the progress we have made since the Company was established in early 2012.  We continue to advance our pipeline of programs into clinical development with our lead program, ADCT-301, scheduled to enter clinical development in early 2015.”

