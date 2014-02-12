Joint European program targets novel antibiotic

More than 30 European universities and companies, led by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Uppsala University in Sweden, are joining forces in a 85 million euro ($115.4 million) six-year program funded by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) to develop novel antibiotics against Gram-negative pathogens in a project called ENABLE (European Gram Negative Antibacterial Engine).
MEDINA, an independent non-profit R&D organization established jointly by MSD (the trading name of Merck & Co [NYSE: MRK] outside North America), the government of Andalucia and the University of Granada in Spain, will develop its first novel antibiotic in a new European consortium aimed at bringing innovative solutions to fight bacterial infectious diseases.
The antibiotic crisis
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze