Joint European program targets novel antibiotic

More than 30 European universities and companies, led by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Uppsala University in Sweden, are joining forces in a 85 million euro ($115.4 million) six-year program funded by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) to develop novel antibiotics against Gram-negative pathogens in a project called ENABLE (European Gram Negative Antibacterial Engine).

MEDINA, an independent non-profit R&D organization established jointly by MSD (the trading name of Merck & Co [NYSE: MRK] outside North America), the government of Andalucia and the University of Granada in Spain, will develop its first novel antibiotic in a new European consortium aimed at bringing innovative solutions to fight bacterial infectious diseases.

The antibiotic crisis