Kesios Therapeutics raises £19 million; names executives

Kesios Therapeutics, a portfolio company of Imperial Innovations Group (AIM: IVO) which is developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers, has closed a £19.0 million ($28.6 million) Series A funding round from a syndicate of leading venture investors including Innovations, SV Life Sciences and Abingworth.
Innovations has committed £6.0 million to Kesios as part of the Series A financing. Innovations’ aggregate investment in Kesios to date is £3.3 million, and after this funding round, the Group will hold a 42% stake in the company.
KES-0001, the company’s lead drug candidate, is about to enter clinical studies as a potential treatment for multiple myeloma. The company was created to commercialize research led by Professor Guido Franzoso from the Department of Medicine at Imperial College London.
