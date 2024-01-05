Key lobbying effort underway in India to expedite launch of new drugs

Global pharmaceutical giants are lobbying for simultaneous drug launches in India, the USA, and Europe.

Advocating for the implementation of parallel market authorization by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) is lobbying for a streamlined drug approval process in India.

The OPPI represents multinational drugmakers such as Novartis (NOVN: VX), Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), Roche (ROG: SIX), and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).