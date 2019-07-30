Latest innovations in child-resistant pharmaceutical packaging

Rich Quelch, global head of marketing at Origin, provides an Expert View on the state of play in child-resistant packaging for pharmaceutical products.

It may sound surprising, but the most common form of poisoning in the UK is from medication according to NHS figures and children under five are most at risk.

While it’s true that parents have the responsibility to keep medicine “out of reach and out of sight,” the pharmaceutical industry also carries a burden of responsibility to invest and innovate in child-resistant packaging (CRP) as a first line of defence.