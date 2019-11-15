Latin America's pharma industry staying optimistic despite economic uncertainty

The economic crises that have hit different parts of Latin America in recent months and years have threatened the progress of the pharmaceutical industry in some countries, but the sector's response is to stick together across the continent and keep coming up with innovative programs to serve patients.
Preventing these economic and social problems from having a negative impact on medicine and patients is one of the aims of the Latin American Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (ALIFAR by its Spanish acronym), reports The Pharma Letter's local correspondent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze