Launch of World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA)

Switzerland’s EffRx Pharmaceuticals, Slovenia’s Medis, Russia’s Orpharm, Brazil’s OrphanDC, and Dubai-based Vector Pharma, announced today the newly-formed World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA).

WODA aims to provide comprehensive support to pharmaceutical and biotech companies with rare diseases, oncology and highly specialized therapeutics portfolio, starting from named patient programs through to full commercialization.

By bringing together experts for rare diseases, WODA has capabilities to provide all the services necessary for orphan medicines to reach patients in need, replacing local branches of global distributors or multinational companies.