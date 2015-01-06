Sunday 24 November 2024

Leo Pharma files for US approval of first aerosol foam for psoriasis

Pharmaceutical
6 January 2015

Independent Danish dermatology specialist Leo Pharma has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for calcipotriene/betamethasone dipropionate aerosol foam 0,005%/0,064% for the treatment of psoriasis vulgaris.

The novel aerosol foam formulation of the fixed combination calcipotriene (also known ex-USA as calcipotriol) and betamethasone dipropionate has been developed with the aim of improving treatment for patients with psoriasis vulgaris – the most common clinical form of psoriasis.

The regulatory submission in the USA is based on studies of patients with psoriasis vulgaris. These include the Phase IIIa PSO-FAST study which evaluated efficacy, safety, itch relief and itch-related sleep loss across a four week period, and the Phase II MUSE safety study.

