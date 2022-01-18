Lifetime pharma ban for 'egregious' and 'dangerous' Shkreli

So-called ‘pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli has been held liable for antitrust claims brought by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a group of seven state enforcers.

The former pharmaceutical executive and hedge fund manager has been called ‘the most hated man in America’ for price gouging while chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, as well as the ‘pharma bro’ for his social media antics and penchant for hip hop music.

"A significant victory for American consumers"In 2017, Mr Shkreli was convicted on three of eight counts in a month-long securities fraud trial at the US District Court in Brooklyn, New York. This related to allegations of defrauding investors.