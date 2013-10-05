Saturday 8 November 2025

Lyxumia plus basal insulin lowers blood sugar, latest data show

Pharmaceutical
5 October 2013

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has announced new GetGoal-L sub-analysis results showing that reductions in HbA1c with Lyxumia (lixisenatide), when added to basal insulin, were greatest in patients with type 2 diabetes who had well-controlled baseline fasting plasma glucose (FPG).

These findings, presented at the 49th annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Barcelona, Spain, are consistent with the efficacy profile of Lyxumia, which shows a clinical and statistically significant reduction in HbA1c across different patient populations. The results also showed that reductions in body weight with Lyxumia, when added to basal insulin, were greatest in this group.

Drug already approved in EU and Japan

Lyxumia, which gained European and Japanese marketing approval earlier this year (The Pharma Letter February 4 and June 28), was in-licensed from Denmark-based Zealand Pharma (Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen: ZEAL). Last month, Sanofi withdrew its New Drug Application in the USA, citing fears that the Food and Drug Administration’s review of the Evaluation of Lixisenatide in Acute Coronary Syndrome (ELIXA) study would compromise the integrity of this large ongoing cardiovascular outcomes trial (TPL September 12).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze