Majority of CROs still exchange clinical trial documents in hard copy, study finds

The vast majority of contract research organizations (CROs) surveyed lag clinical trial sponsors in how they exchange trial master file (TMF) documents, according to the Veeva 2014 Paperless TMF Survey: The State of CRO TMFs.
Eight in 10 (80%) CRO respondents report using email and 65% still rely upon paper-based methods to share TMF documentation, whereas a smaller number of sponsors exchange TMF documents via email (64%) and paper (52%). This new research details CROs’ progress in moving toward paperless trials and reveals opportunities for managing and maintaining inspection-ready TMFs on behalf of sponsors.
The report found that those CROs leveraging eTMFs have higher quality and more complete trial master files, noteworthy in a market where CROs contributed to the development of all of the top 20 selling drugs in 2013.
