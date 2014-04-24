Marken ready for orphan drug distribution

USA-based Marken, a global clinical supply chain solutions provider, has released a new white paper which identifies supply chain solutions for the rapidly growing orphan drug market.

The production of orphan drugs, which are used to treat rare diseases, is increasing and will continue to increase with a compound annual growth rate of more than 7% per year between 2012 and 2018. Many large pharmaceutical companies have launched rare disease divisions and acquired small companies that specialize in orphan drugs. Other small and mid-sized drug developers continue to expand their pipelines with rare disease therapies.

New drugs for treatment of rare diseases are developed through clinical trials comprised of small patient populations that must be found in many countries and often very remote areas. At least half of all orphan drugs are biologically derived and must be temperature controlled in order to ensure stability and efficacy throughout the trials.