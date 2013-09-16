Sunday 24 November 2024

Market for obesity therapies to reach a value of $2.6 billion in 2019

Pharmaceutical
16 September 2013

The global obesity therapeutics market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% over the next six years, increasing from a value of $750 million in 2012, to reach a value of around $2.6 billion in 2019, according to a new report added to the offering of Companiesandmarkets.com.

This growth can be predominantly attributed to the performance of the recently approved Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release from Vivus [Nasdaq: VVUA]), which is superior in terms of efficacy to the current best option for the long-term treatment of obesity, namely orlistat (Roche’s Xenical), and to any of the late-stage pipeline drugs. It is currently undergoing post-marketing studies to determine its long-term cardiovascular safety.

Obesity is often described as a global endemic, with incidence dramatically increasing over the past decades, particularly in developed countries. Being overweight or obese is a major risk factor in the development of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, of which treatment incurs extensive economic and health care costs. About one-fourth of the American population meets the definition of obesity (20% above ideal body weight).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze