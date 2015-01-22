Sunday 24 November 2024

Merck & Co drops marketing of hepatitis C drug Victrelis in USA

Pharmaceutical
22 January 2015
merck-700

In an open letter to pharmacy professions, US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has advised that it is voluntarily discontinuing the manufacture and marketing of its hepatitis C drug Victrelis (boceprevir) in the USA by the end of 2015.

The company stressed that the decision is not based on any safety or efficacy findings with this product. Due to the scientific advancement, changes in treatment practices, and the consequent reduction in the demand for Victrelis, Merck plans to discontinue commercial supply of this hepatitis C treatment in the USA. The drug was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May 2011.

Merck added that it will continue to supply Victrelis to wholesaler through December 2015 on an as-needed basis from existing inventories, and recommends that no new patients be initiated on Victrelis moving forward. The company indicated that Victrelis will remain on the market in many countries where it “remains a valuable treatment option.”

